Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to report sales of $205.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $144.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $735.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million.

BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 46,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

