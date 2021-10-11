Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

