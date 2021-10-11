Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.