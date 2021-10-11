Blair William & Co. IL Sells 225 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

