Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,039 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.