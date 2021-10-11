Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,241 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 82,754 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

