Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clarus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.20 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

