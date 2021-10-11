Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $262,000 Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.