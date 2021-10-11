Blair William & Co. IL Invests $333,000 in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 281,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

