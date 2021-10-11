Blair William & Co. IL Invests $313,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

