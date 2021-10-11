Blair William & Co. IL Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $78.05 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

