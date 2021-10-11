Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

