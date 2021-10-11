Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,847,000.

SH stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

