Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.91 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

