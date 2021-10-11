Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

