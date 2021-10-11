BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,444 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Aaron’s worth $182,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

NYSE AAN opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.