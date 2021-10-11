BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,781 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $171,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

