BlackRock Inc. Has $186.72 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $186,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.65 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

