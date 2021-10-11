BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $176,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.76 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

