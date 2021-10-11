BlackRock Inc. Acquires 7,696,433 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of MicroVision worth $172,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 118.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $846,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MVIS stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.