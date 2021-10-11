Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

