Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCYC. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,240 shares of company stock worth $4,465,698 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.