Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

