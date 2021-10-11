Berenberg Bank Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £105

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,778.85 ($114.70).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,841 ($115.51) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,155.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a market capitalization of £136.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

