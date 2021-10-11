Bell Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.