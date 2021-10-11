Beacon Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $3,652.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035656 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

