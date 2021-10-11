Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $2.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.