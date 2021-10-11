Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMKBY. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

