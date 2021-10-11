Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,913 ($24.99) on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

