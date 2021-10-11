Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

