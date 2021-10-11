Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,814 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 218,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

