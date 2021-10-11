Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $8,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

