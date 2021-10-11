Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.15 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

