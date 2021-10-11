Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 126.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $715.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

