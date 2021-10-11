Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.76 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.