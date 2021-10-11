Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

