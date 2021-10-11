Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 73,996 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after buying an additional 172,148 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

