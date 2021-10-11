Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE PNR opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

