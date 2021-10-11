Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

