Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 122.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

