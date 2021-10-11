Bank of Montreal Can Buys 53,150 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.21% of DXP Enterprises worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 465.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

