Bank of America Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

