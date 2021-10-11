Bank of America Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $157.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

