Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.22 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

