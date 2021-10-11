BancorpSouth Bank Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,507,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $277.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

