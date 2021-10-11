BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

