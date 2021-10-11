BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

