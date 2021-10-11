Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BNDSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

