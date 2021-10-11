Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,056 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.