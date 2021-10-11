Bamco Inc. NY Sells 17,316 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

